2 COVID-19 deaths, 240 cases recorded in Gaza

Gaza, June 15 (Petra) -- Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 240 new cases during the last 24 hours.In a daily epidemiological report, the ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the coastal enclave reached 112,317, including 3,721 active cases and 1,047 fatalities."Some 205 COVID-19 patients have recovered, raising the total recoveries to 107,549," it added.The report also said that 67 cases needed hospitalization and 48 were serious or critical.