Environment minister meets Japanese envoy

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh and Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, Shimazaki Kaoru on Tuesday exchanged views on environmental issues of common concern, including climate change.The ambassador was informed of the latest measures taken by the ministry to confront this phenomenon and the readiness of the Jordanian state to work side by side with the rest of the world to confront the phenomenon of climate change, which has become a threat to all countries of the world, which requires the exchange of expertise in the field of climate change, and the development of plans and programs to mitigate this phenomenon.The two parties stressed the need to increase coordination and cooperation in all environmental fields, aimed at preserving the environment and preserving its components in a sustainable manner.//Petra// AF15/06/2021 20:39:40MENAFN15062021000117011021ID1102283943