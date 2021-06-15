Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary-General meets President of Hungarian Olympic Committee

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Budapest: HE Secretary-General of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain met with President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Krisztian Kulcsar n Budapest. During the meeting, the Secretary-General conveyed the greetings of HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani to his Hungarian counterpart, and then reviewed and discussed aspects of sports cooperation and ways to support and develop them in the next stage. The meeting was attended by Secretary General of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Balint Vekassy. The visit of the QOC Secretary-General to Hungary to attend the World Judo Championship concluded Monday in Budapest, with the participation of 661 athletes representing 118 countries, and Doha is scheduled to host the World Judo Championship in 2023, which will qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. (QNA) MENAFN15062021000063011010ID1102283915