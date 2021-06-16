Flights to London kick off tomorrow after months of suspension

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Abdulaziz Al-Mejrin KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- The first direct commercial flight from Kuwait to the United Kingdom will kick off tomorrow since it was suspended last January due to the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain.Flights between the two countries will resume after the Kuwaiti Cabinet's decision last week instructing the General Administration of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to allow direct flights with the UK.In light of this decision, Kuwaiti airlines began preparing for summer flights to London, especially as it is one of the favorite destinations for many Kuwaitis.The Kuwait - London - Kuwait is one of the oldest routes operated by Kuwait Airways since 1964.In remarks to KUNA Wednesday, DGCA Director for Planning and Projects Affairs Saad Al-Otaibi said that Kuwait Airways and Al-Jazeera Airways and British Airways are the three companies licensed to operate a direct flight to Heathrow Airport.Al-Otaibi urged all passengers to register on (Kuwait Musafir) platform in addition to the (Shlonik) app 24 hours before their departure time.On the other hand, Al-Otaibi stated that the total number of passengers through Kuwait International Airport amounted to 92,306 last May, an increase of 193 percent compared to May 2020.The number of flights reached 2,069, an increase of 96 percent compared to May of last year, he added. (end) aam.aa MENAFN16062021000071011013ID1102288400