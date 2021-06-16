UAE: Now, residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malta

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malta will offer quarantine-free travel for UAE residents, after Emirates airline announced it is slated to resume three weekly services to the European country via Larnaca, Cyprus, starting July 14. Malta has also been added to Abu Dhabi’s green list . Emirates will operate three weekly flights through the existing Larnaca service on the two-class Boeing 777-300ER. The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, via Larnaca to Malta. ALSO READ: >> Mauritius to open for international travel on July 15 Based on Emirates’ guidelines, UAE travellers visiting Malta, who are over the age of five years, are required to carry a negative Covid-19 test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Malta. Passengers must also present a duly-filled Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate at check-in to be accepted for travel to Malta. Staff Reporter Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN16062021000049011007ID1102292345