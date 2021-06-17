Egyptian official says we�ve lost nearly 70 percent of our business

(MENAFN)Pyramids, Tutankhamun masks, Nefertiti busts � Egypt�s souvenir-makers are joining their hopes on a new lease of economic life, after tourism was beaten by the Coronavirus pandemic. In the shadow of the magnificent Giza Pyramids, Eid Yousri manufactures polyester Pharaonic figurines from a humble workshop erected on the roof of his family home. AFP quoted him as saying that �We�ve lost nearly 70 percent of our business,� condemning the plunge in visitors to one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. He added that �we had about 15 workers � compared to five today,�, saying that even the remaining staff were not full-time.