Iran's major steel producers export 1.14M tons of steel

(MENAFN)Some 1.14 million tons of steel in the first two months of the current Iranian year were exported by Iran's major steel producers, which stood at 146 percent over the number of the previous year same time span. The producers exported more than 632,000 tons of steel in the second month of the current year that stood at 187 percent more than the number of the second month of the last year. The highest amount of steel exports was made by Khuzestan Steel Company with 341,187 tons, came after by Esfahan Steel Company with 213,873 tons and Mobarakeh Steel Company with 106,032 tons in the second and third ranks, according to a report. Data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) declared that Iran�s export of steel in the last Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20) dropped 13.1 percent in comparison t the number for the last year.