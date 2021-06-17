MOPH adds more private health facilities for Covid-19 testing

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has updated the list of private health facilities to do the Covid-19 testing, taking the total centres approved in the country to 81. The price for Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination in private health facilities is fixed at a flat rate of QR300. The list of health facilities are: 1. Al Emadi Hospital 2. Turkish Hospital 3. Doha Clinic Hospital 4. Al Ahli Hospital 5. Queen Hospital 6. Dr. Moopen's Aster Hospital 7. Magrabi Center for Eye, ENT & Dental 8. Elite Medical Center 9. West Bay Medicare 10. Syrian American Medical Center 11. Future Medical Center 12. Dr. Khaled Al Sheikh Ali's Medical Center 13. Al Jufairi Diagnosis and Treatment 14. Al Ahmadani Medical Center 15. Imara Health Care 16. KIMS Qatar Medical Center 17. Allevia Medical Center 18. Aster Medical Center Plus- Almuntazah 19. Al Jameel Medical Center 20. Atlas Medical Center 21. Al Tahrir Medical Center 22. Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center Doha 23. Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 24. New Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 25. Aster Medical Center- Alkhor 26. Al Kayyali Medical Center 27. Abeer Medical Center 28. Al Esraa Polyclinic 29. Value Medical Complex 30. Asian Medical Center W.L.L 31. Dr. Maher Abbas Polyclinic 32. Sidra medicine 33. Al Mansoor Polyclinic 34. Nova Health Care 35. Al Sultan Medical Center 36. Al Fardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine 37. Raha Medical Center W.L.L 38. Al-Shefa Polyclinic D-Ring Road 39. Planet Medical Center 40. Qatar Petroleum- Al Salata 41. Al-Shefa Polyclinic - Alkharatyat 42. Aster Medical Center Plus 43. Wellcare Polyclinic 44. Tadawi Medical Center 45. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic-Ain Khalid 46. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic- Alkhaisa 47. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic- Muaither 48. Premium Naseem Al-Rabeeh Medical Center-Doha 49. Millennium Medical Center 50. Aster Medical Center (industrial Area) 51. Apollo Polyclinic- Qatar 52. Al Esraa Medical Center 53. Focus Medical Centre 54. The Medical Centre-Qatar Airways 55. Parco Healthcare 56. Alwehda Medical Center- Alrayyan branch 57. Al-Hekma Medical Complex 58. Alsalam Medical Polyclinic Center-Seiliya branch 59. Al Dafna Medical Center 60. SAC Polyclinic- Qatar Mall 61. The International Medical Center 62. City Medical Center 63. Reem Medical Center 64. Beauty Medical Center 65. Al Aqsa Medical Center 66. Al Safa Medical Polyclinic 67. Marbel Medical Center 68. Marbel Plus Medical Center 69. Parco Healthcare - Al Shahaniyya 70. Al Emadi Hospital Clinics - North 71. Al Tai Medical Center 72. Gardenia Medical Center 73. Al Dimashquie Medical Center 74. Al Jazeera Medical Center - Muaither branch 75. Al Malakiya Clinics 76. Al Siraj Medical Center 77. Madina Dental Center Luqta 78. United Medical Center 79. Al Shami Medical Center 80. Al Jazeera Medical Center 81. Americal Hospital Clinic MENAFN17062021000063011010ID1102297167