MoH denies suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Amman, June 17 (Petra)-Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health, in charge of the Kingdom's Covid-19 file, Dr. Adel Al-Balbisi, denied reports that the government has halted rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine, stressing that the drug is "safe and effective."In a statement to "Petra," on Thursday, Al-Balbisi said Jordan has not suspended rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was approved by Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), stressing that the anti-Covid-19 drug will continue to be administered.