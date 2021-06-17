Putin: Biden is professional

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 17 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin described his US counterpart Joe Biden Thursday as a "professional" who should be talked to carefully, stressing the importance of cooperation between both sides without any kind of hostility.Russian television quoted Putin as saying that Biden was very active and talked face-to-face for over two hours, as he was familiar with all topics."As far as cyber security is concerned, we agreed that we would begin consultations on that issue and I believe that it is extraordinarily important. Obviously, both sides have to assume certain obligations there," Putin underscored.Putin pointed out that Moscow has repeatedly offered Washington cooperation in the field of cyber security, saying that the US refused to respond to the Russian invitations.The Russian and US presidents met on Wednesday in Geneva, where they discussed issues of strategic stability and global security, in addition to ways to address regional conflicts, including Ukraine, Syria, Iran and others. (end) as.ams.lr MENAFN17062021000071011013ID1102299264