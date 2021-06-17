MES celebrates International Day of Yoga

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) In connection with International Yoga Day, MES Indian School recently organised special yoga classes on the virtual platform with an objective of ‘health for all’. The students from all sections of the school took part in the day’s progamme with enthusiasm. MES principal Hameeda Kadar highlighted the importance of yoga in leading a stress-free life and also urged the students to practice yoga on daily basis. Heads of sections, school officials, and teachers attended the programme. Shikha Rana, Habeeb and teachers of the physical education department co-ordinated the event. Akbar Ali K T, head of the department, convened the programme. MENAFN17062021000067011011ID1102300512