MESIS celebrates International Yoga Day virtually

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) MES Indian School (MESIS), Abu Hamour branch, recently celebrated the International Yoga Day virtually. The online assembly and celebration depicted the benefits of Yoga. The theme for the celebration was 'Yoga for Wellbeing'. Students, parents, teachers and Principal Dr Mohammed Haneef joined the session. Addressing the assembly, the principal said that physical fitness should always be a priority for all and yoga is the best way to keep oneself physically and psychologically strong especially in the present challenging situation. He advised the students to keep in touch with the studies during the vacation and to stay healthy by practicing yoga. K Abdul Karim, school management committee president, and other members of the board wished all the best for the students on this occasion. The benefits of practicing yoga were explained by PE teacher Saleem to all the participants. He also demonstrated several yoga postures which can be done by people of all ages to boost respiration, energy and strength. The event was hosted by Zeba Adam who also highlighted the importance of doing yoga.