Rapid antigen Covid-19 tests available at private healthcare facilities: MoPH

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: After the implementation of second phase of lifting of Covid-19 restrictions from Friday, now it is mandatory for employees who are not vaccinated to do weekly Rapid Antigen Test. ''Anyone needing a Rapid Antigen Test to detect COVID-19 virus antigens is reminded that these are delivered through private healthcare facilities,” Ministry of Public Health said. ''Rapid Antigen Tests require a simple nasal swab and the results are usually available within 15 minutes. Please check with your local private healthcare provider to make an appointment to take a test if you need one,” it added. Qatar cabinet had said on Wednesday that all employees in the public and private sector must carry out a rapid antigen test that is accredited by the Ministry of Public Health on a weekly basis. This applies to employees who did not receive all the doses of their Covid-19 vaccines. Those who did take both doses, recovered from the disease, or those whose health condition does not allow based on a medical report accredited by MoPH, are exempt from taking the rapid antigen test.MENAFN19062021000063011010ID1102307719