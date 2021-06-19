Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran''s presidency

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 19 (Petra) �� Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is set to become the country's new president after winning most of the votes counted in an election, according to preliminary results announced by state television.The head of the electoral commission said Saturday that Raisi garnered more than 17 million votes of the 28 million ballots cast in the polls.It said that Raisi won 62 per cent of the ballots counted so far, defeating three other candidates, including his closest rival Mohsen Rizaei, who secured only 11 per cent.Raisi, Iran's top judge and one of the senior Iranian officials under US sanctions, received congratulations from the other candidates for his victory, it said.//Petra//SS19/06/2021 14:43:58MENAFN19062021000117011021ID1102307952