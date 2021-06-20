Direct flights amid Montreal, Cairo to support Egyptian tourism sector

(MENAFN)According to Ghada Shalaby, Egypt�s deputy minister of tourism and antiquities, the latest inaugurated direct flights amid Montreal and Cairo are going to aid the Egyptian tourism sector and increase foreign investments. During a ceremony set to hail Air Canada�s first direct flight from Montreal to Cairo she made the remarks. Three direct flights are going to be operated weekly amid both countries. The deputy minister stated that Egypt applied all measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus and her ministry was closely observing the vaccination of all those working in the country�s tourism sector, the Middle East News Agency reported.