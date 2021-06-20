UAE: Is your employer responsible for your family''s health insurance?

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Question: I am a Dubai resident employed with a mainland company. Is it my employers’ responsibility to get health insurance cover for my family/dependents as well? Answer: Pursuant to your query, as you are employed in the emirate of Dubai and assuming that you are residing with your family in the emirate of Dubai who is under your sponsorship in the UAE, the provisions of Law No. 11 of 2013 Concerning Health Insurance in the Emirate of Dubai (the ‘Dubai Health Insurance Law’) is applicable. It should be noted that it is the responsibility of the employer to provide health insurance policy to its employees in the emirate of Dubai. This is in accordance with Article 10 of the Dubai Health Insurance Law. However, your employer may not be obligated to provide a health insurance policy for your family or dependents in the emirate of Dubai. It is the responsibility of the individual to obtain a health insurance policy for his family and dependents who are sponsored by him or her in the emirate of Dubai. This is in accordance with Article 11 of the Dubai Health Insurance Law, which states, ''The sponsor shall be obliged of the following: 1. Cover the persons sponsored thereby if they have not been covered by the employer thereof. 2. Bear the cost of such health insurance coverage rather than making the beneficiaries bear such costs. 3. Verify that the health insurance of the persons sponsored thereby is valid for the length of their residence or visiting period. 4. Bear the health services and medical intervention costs in emergencies for any of the persons sponsored thereby if any of them has no health insurance in accordance with the provisions of this Law. 5. Give the persons sponsored thereby the health insurance card. 6. Provide the health insurance policy upon the residence or visiting issuance or renewal of the persons sponsored thereby. 7. Any other obligations specified by the Authority pursuant to the resolutions issued thereby in such concern.” Based on the aforementioned provision of law, it is your responsibility to provide a health insurance policy for your family members and dependents who are sponsored by you in the emirate of Dubai. Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practice law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to: or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai. Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN20062021000049011007ID1102309932