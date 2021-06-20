Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Paris, Malaga, Sarajevo

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) declared on Sunday resuming flights to Paris, Malaga and Sarajevo as part of a strategy for gradual restoration of regular operations.The KAC said in a press statement it would organize three flights to Paris per Week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays as of July 7.There will two flights per week to Malaga on Sundays and Thursday effective July 4 and two flights per week to Sarajevo Saturdays and Wednesdays starting June 30.The corporation, last week, declared relaunching flights to London with a single one a week.On June 15, it started staging three flights per week to Bodrum on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on June 18, it began organizing three flights a week to Trabzon on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, in addition to the regular flights to Istanbul.Moreover, the national carrier declared two flights per week to Tbilisi on Mondays and Fridays, in addition to several summer tourism destinations.The corporation has affirmed its readiness to restore full operations of commercial flights in line with approval of the health authorities and resumption of air navigation in other countries. (end) mga.rk MENAFN20062021000071011013ID1102310670