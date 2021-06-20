Electricity values to reach 439 Turkish liras

(MENAFN)Official figures issued on Saturday that the maximum electricity value volume for one megawatt-hour in Turkey's day-ahead spot market for Sunday is going to reach 439 Turkish liras at 21.00 local time and the minimum is going to stand at 289.99 liras at 06.00 local time. According to data from Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) for the trade rate on Saturday's electricity market indicated a fall of 5.32 percent to 189.90 million liras in comparison with Thursday�s rate. Moreover, the mathematical and weighted average value of electricity on the day-ahead spot market separately reached 362.18 liras and 362.19 liras. The highest electricity price for one megawatt-hour on the day-ahead spot market on Saturday was fixed as 549.99 liras at 21.00 local time and the lowest at 320.13 liras at 06.00 local time.