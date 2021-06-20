US and French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Published
US and French astronauts instals powerful new solar panel outside the International Space StationFull Article
Published
US and French astronauts instals powerful new solar panel outside the International Space StationFull Article
Washington (AFP) June 20, 2021
A French and an American astronaut completed a six-hour spacewalk Sunday as they..
A French and an American astronaut completed a six-hour spacewalk Sunday as they installed new solar panels to boost power supplies..