Weather Forecast for Monday

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 21, 2021, SPA -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted that the weather for today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds on Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, while active surface winds on the regions of Makkah and Madinah. In its report, the NCM stated that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea is northwesterly at a speed of 18-42 km/h, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf is northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 20-38 km/h. -- SPA 07:18 LOCAL TIME 04:18 GMT 0006 MENAFN21062021000078011016ID1102313807