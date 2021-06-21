Education Minister to Take Part in G20 Education Ministers Meeting in Italy Tomorrow

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 21, 2021, SPA -- Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammad Al Al-Sheikh will participate tomorrow in the meeting of G20 Education Ministers, which will be held in Catania, Italy. The Ministers will discuss the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic on the educational sector in addition to the future of the education process, as well as means of benefiting from the experiences gained during the pandemic. Al Al-Sheikh will take part tomorrow in the joint ministerial session of the G20 Education Ministers and Labor and Employment Ministers, which will address means of addressing the transition from education phase to labor market. --SPA 21:19 LOCAL TIME 18:19 GMT 0044 MENAFN21062021000078011016ID1102319708