Results of secondary school exams today

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education will announce the exam results of General and Specialised Secondary Certificate for the academic year 2020-21 today at 10am. The announcement will be made in a press conference at previous headquarters of the Ministry at Al Dafna. The press conference will be attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Evaluation Affairs Khaled Al Harqan, and other senior officials in the evaluation sector, to review the success rates and other educational and indicators for the result of the General Secondary Certificate. MENAFN23062021000063011010ID1102331266