Technological innovation one of the core values of Qatar 2022 World Cup: Nasser Al Khater at Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Chief Executive Officer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nasser Al Khater confirmed that technological innovation is one of the core values of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. During the Legacy of Sporting Mega-Events session during the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, Al Khater said, "The pandemic changed the way we operate. Now digital transformation is a matter of survival. Organizations that excelled in digital transformation managed to continue their growth. It is one of the key features through and post pandemic." Regarding cooling technology in stadiums, initially implemented in 2008, the CEO said: "We are now in the second and third generation of that technology, which is a lot more efficient. As this cooling technology becomes even more efficient, it will be a useful tool for countries that are close to the equator and are hosting major sporting and entertainment events." For his part, Managing Director of Google Cloud for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban said that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have a significant impact on data and that people will get personal data or information provided by Google Cloud Center. He added that they take the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 very seriously, and it was recently announced that Qatar will host the first Google Cloud service center in the region. Al Thehaiban explained that many of the organized events will collect information and data, and this data will enable many decisions to be taken. He noted that Google takes this issue very seriously because they believe that it is about data and providing the latest technologies accompanied by artificial intelligence. The Middle East has always been one of the largest oil-producing regions in the world, and through the great transformations that many countries in the region are witnessing, data has become a new oil for the region, and major events organized such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the 2030 Asian Games will serve as a platform to get the data, Al Thehaiban added.