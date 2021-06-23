Two deaths, 67 community Covid-19 cases in Qatar on June 23

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 154 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 203 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 218,787. Out of 154 new cases, 67 are community cases and 87 from travellers returning from abroad. 17,103 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,926,066. Two deaths (aged 62 and 49) was reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 586. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 221,273 and there are 1,900 active cases under treatment. 4,751 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (20,640 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,131,383 tests. Two persons were admitted in intensive care in the last 24 hours and 69 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There were 20 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 132. With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN23062021000063011010ID1102334653