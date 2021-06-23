Bank of England issues new 50 pound sterling banknote

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 23 (KUNA) -- The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Wednesday issuing a new banknote of 50 pound sterling, manufactured out of Polymer.BoE, which is the UK's Central Bank, announced on its website that the new ?�50 banknote features the British mathematician Alan Turin, whose researches greatly contributed to the computer sciences theory.BoE stopped printing the old ?�50 banknote that features the steam engine engineers James Watt and Matthew Boulton and will be withdrawn from circulation for good starting from September of the year 2022.The British banks can substitute the old banknotes for the new ones, even after the end of the determined period, it added.One of the benefits shared by all our polymer banknotes is that they last longer than paper notes and they stay in better condition during their use. This note, like the polymer ?�10 and ?�20 will contain a tactile feature to help vision-impaired people identify the denomination, it added.The polymer ?�50 will be issued for the first time on 23 June 2021, which coincides with Alan Turing's birthday, it said.Polymer banknotes are banknotes made from a synthetic polymer, as such notes incorporate many security features not available in paper banknotes, as the use of metameric inks. (end) mrb.lb MENAFN23062021000071011013ID1102334707