Canada: 76.5% of Ontario''s population received Covid-19 vaccine

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ottawa, June 23 (Petra) -- Ontario's Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, announced that 76.5 percent of the province's population will be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines, and 26 percent of its population will be vaccinated with two doses."Ontario will move to the second stage of reopening the province on July 2, after the noticeable decrease in the number of Copvid-19 infections and expediting the vaccinations," Elliott said Wednesday in a statement.Today, Ontario recorded 255 new cases of Covid-19, the third consecutive day in which the province records less than 300 cases per day, Elliott added.//Petra// AF23/06/2021 22:53:08MENAFN23062021000117011021ID1102335673