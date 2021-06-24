InterContinental Doha celebrates winning four accolades at Fact Qatar Dining Awards 2021

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula InterContinental Doha has celebrated the success of four awards including Best All-Day Dining, Best Lounge and Best Overall Winner at the recently held Fact Qatar Dining Awards 2021. The awards recognise excellence in the food and beverage industry, with winners chosen either by vote for the Favourite awards or by a panel of judges for the Best award. ''The iconic InterContinental Doha continues to set the food and beverage scene in Qatar. We endeavor to continuously offer guests unique and innovative experiences, excellent service, and world-class dining at all our restaurants. We are extremely proud of our food and beverage team for delivering the true InterContinental experience to our guests,” said Andreas Pfister, General Manager of InterContinental Doha and Director of Operations for IHG Hotels & Resorts Northern Gulf. La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio is the go-to place for contemporary Peruvian cuisine, known for its rich flavours and diverse influences. Look forward to Chef Gastón’s authentic cebiches, fresh seafood, and charcoal-grilled meats paired with signature-handcrafted cocktails. This elegant beachfront setting offers stunning and panoramic views of the Doha skyline.MENAFN24062021000063011010ID1102337519