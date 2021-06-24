HRH Crown Prince Congratulates President of Mozambique on Independence Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 24, 2021, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique steady progress and prosperity. --SPA 10:15 LOCAL TIME 07:15 GMT 0020 MENAFN24062021000078011016ID1102338139