Algerian PM resigns from office following legislative election results

ALGIERS, June 24 (KUNA) -- Algerian Prime Minister Abdulaziz Djerad submitted government resignation Thursday to President Abdulmadjid Tebboune, after the Constitutional Council declared legislative election results, which took place on June 12. The Algerian presidency stated that the President hosted the Prime Minister who resigned according to the constitution which states the government hand in resignation after National Popular Assembly elections. The President asked the Prime Minister to remain in office until a new government is appointed, appreciating the executive role of the government during the pandemic. The Constitutional Council declared Wednesday the victory of National Liberation Front securing 98 seats, whereas independent representatives came in second with 84 seats, and Movement of Society for Peace followed with 65 seats. President Tebboune appointed Abdelaziz Djerad as his prime minister on 28 December 2019, following his election as president.