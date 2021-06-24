Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies at age of 61

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Philippines Presidential Spokesperson announced on Thursday the death of the Philippines'' former President Benigno Aquino, at the age of 61. The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the late Aquino, who was the country's president from 2010 to 2016, died at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. The Aquino family has yet to make an official announcement regarding his passing, said PNA.MENAFN24062021000067011011ID1102340465