Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside was interviewed as he awaited information on missing congregants and worked to provide aid to the community.Full Article
Jewish communities mobilize in response to building collapse in Florida
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
American Jews mobilize in response to deadly building collapse in Miami
Jewish communities across the United States mobilized Thursday as at least one death has been confirmed and almost 100 are believed..
Haaretz