Three Dead, Hundreds Injured by Rare Tornado in Czech Republic

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Prague, Jun 25, 2021, SPA -- A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds, rescue services said on Friday. The tornado formed late Thursday as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households were without electricity, AP reported. --SPA 15:03 LOCAL TIME 12:03 GMT 0015 MENAFN25062021000078011016ID1102343280