87 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on June 25

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 87 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 113 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 219,041. Out of 87 new cases, 52 are community cases and 35 from travellers returning from abroad. 33,189 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,989,246. One death (aged 61) was reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 588. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 221,465 and there are 1,836 active cases under treatment. 4,649 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (18,809 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,141,812 tests. Three persons were admitted in intensive care in the last 24 hours and 60 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There were 4 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 119. With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN25062021000063011010ID1102343728