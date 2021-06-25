Militant attack kills 5 security men SW Pakistan

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 25 (KUNA) -- At least five soldiers were killed after militants targeted a security patrolling party in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, said military.According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan military's media wing, five soldiers were killed after "terrorists" targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area."During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in men and materials," said ISPR.Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condemned the attack and offered prayers for the killed soldiers."Terrorists cannot demoralize us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight against terrorists with all its might," he added.last Wednesday, at least three people were killed and 21 others injured when a bomb blast struck a residential area in Pakistan's eastern Lahore city. (end) sbk.lr MENAFN25062021000071011013ID1102343642