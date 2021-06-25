Three killed, five wounded in Germany knife attack

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 25 (KUNA) -- A man killed three people and injured another five in a knife attack at Germany's southern city of Wuerzburg, authorities said.The unidentified suspect, who has since been arrested, is a 24-year-old Somali immigrant, police added in a statement.He was said to be alone and had no accomplices, according to the statement. (end) ong.mys MENAFN25062021000071011013ID1102344569