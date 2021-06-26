beIN launches package for knockout rounds of Euro 2020

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) beIN Sports has launched its new Knockout Package that gives subscribers to this package across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) access to watch all the matches of the knockout phases, including the finals of the UEFA Euro 2020TM and Copa America 2021 for a special price. beIN Sports’ incredible UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 offering includes 15-hour live daily studio coverage during the tournaments featuring talents such as Mohammad Aboutrika, Mohammad Saadon Al Kuwari, and Hatem Trabelsi, among others. What’s more, subscribers can enjoy a stadium-like immersive audio experience with a live broadcast of UEFA Euro 2020 knockout phase matches in 4K and Dolby Atmos.MENAFN26062021000063011010ID1102346871