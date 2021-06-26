Algeria appoints caretaker government until new Cabinet formed

(MENAFN)The Algerian president approved the resignation of prime minister to pave the way for the formation of a new government after the parliamentary elections results. Abdelmadjid Tebboune approved the resignation of the government led by Abdelaziz Djerad and appoited him as a caretaker premier until a new Cabinet is formed, stated the Algerian presidency, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It followed the declaration announced by Kamel Feniche, president of the Constitutional Council, of the final results of the early parliamentary elections took place on June 12. The president starts consultations with the leaders of the winning parties to propose a new prime minister after confirming the resignation of the government, according to the Algerian constitution.