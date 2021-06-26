Syria: Mine blast leaves 4 pro-gov't fighters dead in Hama

(MENAFN) State news agency SANA said in a report that on Thursday, Jun. 24 four pro-administration fighters died by the blast of a landmine in the Syrian central province of Hama. The SANA report stated that the landmine, which was left behind by the rebels before their defeat, exploded while a military bus was travelling close to the village of Rasm Ghazali in the eastern countryside of Hama. Another six fighters were injured, noted the oppositional Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The landmine is a remainder from the Islamic State (IS) outfit, which was in ruling that area, it further said.