Turkish Airlines record more than 1,000 trips per day for 1st time in pandemic

(MENAFN)According to the national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines has recently recorded more than 1,000 flights per day for the first time till the global pandemic, due to its successful performance in the current normalization time. On Friday 25th of June, The airline activated 1,065 flights, jumping 23.4 percent from June 4, when it stated a 15-month day-to-day flight record, Turkish Airlines statement read. Turkish Airlines CEO, Ilker Ayci noting on the numbers, he declared: "We took all necessary measures, focused on the future, and now we�re rising with better results at every step." Ayci added that the company is going to continue increasing its day-to-day figure of flights and passenger load factor.