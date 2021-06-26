Gaza Strip: 2 new Covid-19 deaths, 118 infections recorded

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Gaza City, June 26 (Petra) �� The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Saturday it recorded two coronavirus deaths and 118 cases in the last 24 hours.It said in its daily report on the pandemic that the infections raised the caseload to 113,869, including 2,499 active cases, and the death toll climbed to 1,059.The ministry also said that 178 Covid-19 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 110,311. //Petra//SS26/06/2021 14:05:16MENAFN26062021000117011021ID1102347898