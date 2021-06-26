Saudi Arabia Joins Celebration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, June 26, 2021, SPA -- Saudi Arabia has made unremitting efforts in combating drugs and limiting their harm and danger to the individual and society. This comes as the world commemorates the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, coinciding June 26, which underlines the importance of countries and societies joining hands to protect humanity from the danger of drugs that threaten its security, health, social and economic stability and in that regard, Saudi Arabia plays an active and constructive role in supporting international efforts to combat this scourge. Recognizing the importance of prevention and strengthening the immunity of society from the scourge of drugs as one of the most important means of confronting this affliction, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), in cooperation with the government and private agencies and the non-profit sector, promotes its efforts, employing various awareness programs including holding lectures and organizing exhibitions, and presenting educational messages in various written and audio-visual formats to create social awareness among all members of society, and activate the new digital and social media platforms to reach the largest segment of society to get them acquainted with the harms of drugs and ways to prevent them. GDNC also has paid great attention to raising awareness over the reality of the Kingdom's targeting of narcotic drugs by publishing details of drug bust cases in terms of size and types of seizures, and methods of smuggling and transporting them, which reflects the recipient the reality of these materials, exposing the misleading information promoted by dealers. Moreover, GDNC is keen to support parents via sending messages to help them carry out their duty to support and help their children and to create all means that help them achieve their goals away from psychological pressure. On this occasion, GDNC organizes several activities that include awareness exhibitions that are held in public facilities and malls or at government or private agencies, to put the harms of narcotic substances and their components and their dangerous effects under the spotlight, and to reveal the reality of the manufacture and production of these substances that damage the human resource. GDNC, in this regard, calls on citizens and residents not to hesitate to report drug smuggling and promotion by calling 995 or by e-mail at --SPA 20:45 LOCAL TIME 17:45 GMT 0030 MENAFN26062021000078011016ID1102348488