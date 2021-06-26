Bale not bothered by emotional support for Denmark

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gareth Bale is blocking out Denmark’s new status as neutrals’ favourites ahead of today’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash in Amsterdam as he attempts to recreate Wales’ magnificent run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Denmark overcame the emotional trauma of seeing Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the field during their first match of the tournament against Finland to reach the knockout stages thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of Russia on Monday. The Danish players’ reaction to surround Eriksen as he received medical treatment at the Parken Stadium and shield him from cameras drew widespread plaudits. Bale is among them, but insisted that cannot get in the way of the job facing Wales. ''We understand the situation that happened with them, we’ve sent all our best wishes to Christian and what a great job the Denmark team did with that,” said the Welsh captain, who added he was unaware of the support now for Denmark from around the world. ''I didn’t know that until someone said just now, I’m not on social media. We’ve been in situations where teams are favourites or have more support, against Turkey (in Baku) they had 18,000 in the stadium so it makes no difference. When it comes to kick-off it is just us players on the pitch.” Bale rejected the rumours that he will play today’s clash as if it is his final match for his country. ''I’m not going to play it as if it is my last (match) because I want to get through to the next round,” he added. ''The focus is on this game and not looking further forward.” Meanwhile, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said he hoped the strong links between Ajax and Danish football would give his team an extra advantage against Wales. ''We’re here at the Johan Cruyff Arena and if there’s a club that means something for Danish football and has meant something for Denmark, it’s Ajax,” Hjulmand said. Three players in the current Denmark squad have honed their craft with the Dutch giants, most notably Eriksen who joined as a 16-year-old in 2008 before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur five years later. ''They’ve been developing and improving Danish players so of course there is a huge connection between Ajax and Denmark. ''The philosophy they have behind football is something I respect a lot. We can feel a lot of support. We know a lot of people have come to Amsterdam to support us, and all that support and love we received is something we will try and channel into a good performance,” he added. Wales defied expectations to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but Denmark won both of their Nations League meetings three years ago. ''I respect Wales and what they’ve done during the last years is really good. They remind us about ourselves, proud to represent their country, and everyone supports them,” said Hjulmand. ''It’s what I consider an equal game tomorrow. Wales have a lot of qualities but so do we. We have a very strong team and we can play anyone. No matter who we play we believe we can win.”MENAFN26062021000067011011ID1102348406