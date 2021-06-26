Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid replaces Hancock as UK health secretary

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 26 (KUNA) -- Britain's former chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid has been appointed health secretary after Matt Hancock resigned earlier on Saturday, Downing Street said.Javid was replaced as chancellor by Rishi Sunak in early 2020 after serving as home secretary from 2018 to 2019.His current predecessor's resignation came in the wake of leaked images which showed him breaching COVID-19 restrictions. (pickup previous) mrn.sd MENAFN26062021000071011013ID1102348913