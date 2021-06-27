Qatari Society of Al Gannas frees falcons in Azerbaijan

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: In an effort to preserve biodiversity and protect the environment, Qatari Society of Al Gannas in the Republic of Azerbaijan has completed a campaign to freeing falcons to nature. In its fourth edition, the campaign was chaired by Ali bin Khatam Al Mahshadi, President of the Qatari Society of Al Gannas, Mohammed bin Abdul Latif Al Misnad, Vice President, and in the presence of H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan in coordination and participation with environmental authorities in the Republic of Azerbaijan. President of the Qatari Society of Al Gannas said: ''We thank Allah Almighty for completing the fourth edition of returning falcons to nature in the Republic of Azerbaijan, by releasing 58 falcons, after we faced many difficulties, as many countries closed their borders due to the pandemic.” ''We were unable to finish the campaign on time in the middle of last March. Thanks to God and our patience and those in charge of the campaign,” he added.MENAFN27062021000063011010ID1102349929