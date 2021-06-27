Indian, Indonesian envoys grace Hope Qatar''s annual day

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Hope Qatar Centre for Special Needs celebrated its 15th Annual Day in a virtual ceremony attended by well-wishers from across the world, recently in the presence of H E Dr. Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of India to Qatar, who was the chief guest and H E Ridwan Hassan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar was the special guest. In his message to Hope that was broadcast during the 15th annual day celebration of Hope Qatar on YouTube, Dr. Mittal congratulated Hope on achieving this special milestone in Qatar. ''I wish to congratulate Hope Qatar for doing a wonderful service to humanity, especially serving the special needs children over these fifteen years” he said. ''You are really Hope for the children and parents” he added. He also congratulated Hope for its success and impact over the years through its innovative and holistic curriculum that also includes academics, IT, Yoga, Karate, and other techniques,” he said. Ambassador Hassan, who is also a parent of two students studying at Hope Qatar said, ''Each child has their own unique potential and abilities. It is the responsibility of the parents to give the children as much opportunities to let them grow and develop.” ''Qatar gives great attention to the issue of education for children, including those with special needs, and in this regard we found Hope Qatar an institution that has huge attention and experience in educating children with special needs. To them we entrusted our twin daughters to be guided and developed,” he added. ''We think Hope has shown the truth of their motto namely Help, Opportunity, Participation, and Education,” he said. One of the objectives of Hope Qatar is to showcase the abilities and talents of the children with special needs and their annual days together with other annual events such as sports days, science exhibitions contribute to this objective. Dr. Rajeev Thomas, Founder and Managing Director of Hope in his address during the annual day thanked the parents for the confidence they have shown in entrusting their children to the care of the exceptional and passionate teachers at Hope Qatar, and promised to leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum impact for each child at the centre. Hope Qatar was founded by two parents who were desperate to find meaningful and affordable education for their son with special needs when they arrived in Qatar in the early 2000s. At present Hope Qatar is a fully approved and accredited centre under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. It has successfully integrated many students back into the mainstream schools. They have also graduated many students through the National Open Schooling Examination. Hope also graduated one batch of students who completed their Diplomas in Computer Applications. When COVID -19 restrictions were imposed Hope Qatar enhanced its curriculum and developed its own in-house online education model and integrated a world famous online curriculum to supplement the program using virtual reality and augmented reality. Hope Qatar was awarded the World Down Syndrome Day Award in 2020 by World Down Syndrome International based in United Kingdom for its outstanding services to persons with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities. In the same year, Hope Qatar also received the World CSR Day Award for NGO Leadership in Qatar for services to the differently abled.MENAFN27062021000063011010ID1102349927