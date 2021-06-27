RD Burman birth anniversary: Celebrating Pancham Da and his music

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Rahul Dev Burman or RD Burman was an artist like no other. Considered to be one of the most versatile and talented music directors this country has ever seen, he would have turned 82 today. Pancham Da, as he was affectionately known, composed music for 331 films, predominantly in the Hindi and Bengali movie industries. Here's looking at some of his evergreen creations. In this article ''Kya Hua Tera Wada'': Soulful music paired with Rafi's voice ''Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin'' is immortal ''Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja'' makes us groove even today! ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh'' has become a modern classic Tributes came from various quarters, fans visited Burman's house Check out this post from National Film Archive of India Number 1 ''Kya Hua Tera Wada'': Soulful music paired with Rafi's voice A heart-wrenching melody from Burman, Kya Hua Tera Wada was sung by Sushma Shrestha and Mohammed Rafi for the 1977 movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Burman had successfully birthed an emotional tune for the lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. This track had earned Rafi a National Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, and it continues to live on even today. Number 2 ''Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin'' is immortal Another immortal creation, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin is unparalleled in its rich lyrics and unique music. From the revolutionary 1975 political film Aandhi, this song was one of the many collaborations of the RD Burman-Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar trio. The movie had a political commentary woven around a romantic plot and featured Suchitra Sen with Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles. Number 3 ''Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja'' makes us groove even today! Now coming to happier numbers, Pancham Da has created several peppy dance tracks with music heard never before. One such example is Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja from the 1971 movie Caravan. Picturized on the legendary Helen, the track was voiced by Burman's wife and veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Number 4 ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh'' has become a modern classic Released after his demise in 1994, 1942: A Love Story was the last project to see the great RD Burman in action. Starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the film reached iconic status along with its romantic track Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh . Tagged as one of the most romantic songs Bollywood has ever seen, it was sung by Kumar Sanu. Information Tributes came from various quarters, fans visited Burman's house Even after decades of his passing, RD Burman and his music continue to touch us. On his birth anniversary, several fans gathered outside his Kolkata residence, sang his tunes, and left flower bouquets. Javed Akhtar and Jeet Gannguli paid tribute to him on social media. Twitter Post Check out this post from National Film Archive of IndiaMENAFN27062021000165011035ID1102350468