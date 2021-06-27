Canada: 76% of Ontario''s population received Covid-19 vaccine

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ottawa, June 27 (Petra) -- Health authorities in Ontario, Canada's largest province, announced that 76 percent of the its population were vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines, and 35 percent of its population were vaccinated with two doses."Public health units in the city are seeking to give 25,000 doses of vaccine to break the Canadian record for doses of vaccines given in one day," Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, said Sunday in a statement.Tory added that the city will light the Toronto sign in color pink to support all those who have received the vaccine.Today, Ontario recorded 287 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the caseload to 544,204, including 532,453 patients who have fully recovered, and 12 more deaths were recorded today, bringing the death toll related to the virus in Ontario to 9126 deaths since the start of the pandemic.//Petra// AF27/06/2021 22:53:54MENAFN27062021000117011021ID1102352210