West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) West Indies overcame South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Rassie van der Dussen smashed a brilliant fifty for the Proteas to help them post 160/6 in 20 overs. In response, Evin Lewis'' 71-run knock saw the Windies seal a comfortable eight-wicket win. Here are the records broken. In this article How did the match pan out? Evin Lewis gets past the 1,000-run mark in T20Is Records for Gayle and Van der Dussen Bravo matches Steyn's tally WI vs SA How did the match pan out? The Windies claimed wickets at regular intervals as South Africa could not forge meaningful partnerships. It was Van der Dussen's 38-ball 56* that helped the side get past the 150-run mark. For WI, Bravo and Fabian Allen claimed two wickets each. In reply, WI saw openers Andre Fletcher and Lewis add 85 runs for the opening wicket. Chris Gayle and Andre Russell impressed too. Lewis Evin Lewis gets past the 1,000-run mark in T20Is Lewis has become the sixth West Indies batter to surpass the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He now has 1,060 runs at an average of 32.12. Lewis smashed his seventh career T20I fifty and a maiden one versus the Proteas. Lewis and Fletcher's 85-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership in T20Is for WI against SA. Records Records for Gayle and Van der Dussen Chris Gayle hit a 24-ball 32*, smashing one four and three sixes. Universe Boss Gayle surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers (1,672), and Shikhar Dhawan (1,673) in terms of runs. Gayle has raced to 109 career T20I sixes. Rassie van der Dussen has raced to 684 runs in T20Is. The middle-order batter hit his fifth half-century and got past Jacques Kallis (666 runs). Information Bravo matches Steyn's tally Bravo has claimed 64 wickets at 26.75. The veteran all-rounder has surpassed the likes of Imran Tahir (63) and matched the mark of Dale Steyn (64) in terms of wickets. MENAFN27062021000165011035ID1102351978