U.S. air raid leaves child dead, another 3 wounded on Syria-Iraq frontier

(MENAFN) On Monday, Jun. 28 the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in a report that a child died and another three people were injured in an overnight U.S. attack in a locale in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour adjacent to Iraq. SANA stated that at 1 a.m. local time on Monday (2200 GMT Sunday), the United States conducted a missile attack on "residential homes" in the locale of al-Bukamal in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, causing property damage as well. According to SANA, the frontier region has been aimed at multiple times by U.S. attacks, which are denting the Syrian administration's attempts to get rid of the remnants of Islamic State militants there. In the meantime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, noted that five Iraqi militiamen with Iraq's paramilitary Hashd al-Shaabi forces died by the attack that aimed at their locations in the frontier region and inside Syria.