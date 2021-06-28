Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) After slumping to a heavy defeat in the first ODI against England, Indian captain Mithali Raj attributed the loss to the lack of strike rotation. The Indian eves managed a paltry 201/8 in their first innings, something that was chased down by England in just 34 overs. Mithali Raj was the only Indian batter to reach a half-century with 72 runs to her name. In this article How did the first ODI pan out? India batters prefer chasing A potential rejig in the batting order Mithali highlights the importance of strike rotation What India will need to do in the second ODI? ENGW vs INDW How did the first ODI pan out? Batting first, India managed 201/8 in 50 overs in 50 overs. Notably, Raj reached her 56th ODI half-century in a losing cause while Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma were the others who reached or crossed the 30-run mark. In reply, Tammy Beaumont scored 87, smashing 12 fours and a six. Natalie Sciver scored an unbeaten 74. England Women (202/2) won by eight wickets. Batting India batters prefer chasing Batting first, the Indian eves have generally come up short with an average first-innings score of 213. This ranks them in fifth place among nine nations in the Women's ICC ODI Rankings. The Indians prefer chasing and have shown composure while doing the same in terms of typically big scores. Composition A potential rejig in the batting order With Punam and Mithali vying for the No. 3 spot, it is clear that the side needs a finisher. The Indian captain highlighted the lack of talent in domestic cricket for a player who can bat at No. 6 or No. 7. The team composition also needs to be reworked. Views Mithali highlights the importance of strike rotation Speaking via a virtual press conference, Mithali said that the Indian team needs to look at rotating the strike. She also feels that the team needs another top-order batter in the top five to get the side crucial runs. The Indian skipper also praised the efforts of the England bowlers, besides hinting at the team composition for the second ODI. Upcoming ODI What India will need to do in the second ODI? The Indians will want Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to fire in the next ODI. Their runs at the top will be crucial. They will also be looking to ring in the changes with Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav expected to come into the side. A lot more will be expected from Ekta Bisht and Harmanpreet Kaur, the latter with both bat and ball. MENAFN28062021000165011035ID1102357117